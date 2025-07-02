Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $236.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.96. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.