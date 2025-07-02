Head to Head Review: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) vs. The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health 8.43% 7.54% 3.57% The Pennant Group 3.40% 10.73% 4.00%

Volatility and Risk

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and The Pennant Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.44 billion 1.65 $338.00 million $0.74 19.92 The Pennant Group $695.24 million 1.33 $22.56 million $0.76 35.22

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than The Pennant Group. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Elanco Animal Health and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 0 4 4 0 2.50 The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Given The Pennant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and home care agencies, as well as senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

