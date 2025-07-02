Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $117.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

