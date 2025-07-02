Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) versus Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Critical Review

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) and Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Television Fran”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $1.02 billion 14.02 $869.00 million $6.26 15.87 Television Fran N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liberty Broadband has higher revenue and earnings than Television Fran.

10.3% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Television Fran has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty Broadband and Television Fran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 3 1 0 2.25 Television Fran 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus target price of $89.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.69%. Given Liberty Broadband’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Television Fran.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Television Fran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 86.40% 9.24% 5.43% Television Fran N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Television Fran on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape. In addition, the company provides security suite that offers computer viruses, spyware and threats from malicious actors across the internet; offers internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks, streaming services, and advertising platforms; and operates regional sports and news networks. Liberty Broadband Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Television Fran

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios. TF1 SA was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

