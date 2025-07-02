Analyzing Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) and Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Michelin and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Michelin N/A N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber 1.30% 5.31% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Michelin and Goodyear Tire & Rubber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Michelin 0 2 0 2 3.00 Goodyear Tire & Rubber 0 1 4 2 3.14

Valuation and Earnings

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Michelin.

This table compares Michelin and Goodyear Tire & Rubber”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Michelin $29.43 billion 0.89 $2.05 billion N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber $18.88 billion 0.16 $70.00 million $0.84 12.81

Michelin has higher revenue and earnings than Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Michelin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Michelin has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats Michelin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment focuses on the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving, mining, and industrial equipment throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific segment refers to the development, manufacture, distribution, and sales of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, farm, earthmoving, mining, and industrial equipment throughout the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded by Frank A. Seiberling on August 29, 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

