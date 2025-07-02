Comparing fuboTV (FUBO) & The Competition

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare fuboTV to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 4.42% -36.53% -8.49% fuboTV Competitors -5.68% 0.09% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 2 1 2.67 fuboTV Competitors 515 2104 3286 68 2.49

This is a summary of recent recommendations for fuboTV and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. As a group, “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies have a potential downside of 5.95%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.62 billion -$172.25 million 18.73 fuboTV Competitors $5.21 billion -$19.67 million -4.94

fuboTV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV’s peers have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

fuboTV peers beat fuboTV on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.