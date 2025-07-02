Swmg LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Swmg LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

