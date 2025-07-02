Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 216,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 2.1%

PNR opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

