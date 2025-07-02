Swmg LLC Cuts Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Swmg LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Swmg LLC owned 0.07% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,136,000 after buying an additional 959,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,966,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
