Swmg LLC Takes $941,000 Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Swmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2877 dividend. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

