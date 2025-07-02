Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys 84,809 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 261,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,010,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 378,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

