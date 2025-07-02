Swmg LLC Purchases New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $230.24 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

