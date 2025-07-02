Equita Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Equita Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

