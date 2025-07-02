Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 7,095 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after buying an additional 559,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.