Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Equita Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,012,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

