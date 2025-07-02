Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $360,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

DEO opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

