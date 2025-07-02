Swmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Swmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.41 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.98 and its 200-day moving average is $466.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

