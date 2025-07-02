American Capital Advisory LLC Has $42,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

American Capital Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,920,000 after buying an additional 481,105 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,099,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,922 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,364,000 after purchasing an additional 206,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 587,429 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

