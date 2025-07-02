American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 23 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

American Capital Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $465.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.98 and its 200 day moving average is $466.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

