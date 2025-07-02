Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Bought by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.