iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 698,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 526,482 shares.The stock last traded at $82.36 and had previously closed at $82.65.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,689,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,042,000 after buying an additional 3,453,975 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,660,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,275,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.