iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 698,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 526,482 shares.The stock last traded at $82.36 and had previously closed at $82.65.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.58.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
