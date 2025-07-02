Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,540,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

