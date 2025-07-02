Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $740.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $635.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $718.08 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,658,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $2,243,603,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

