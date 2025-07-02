Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.02, but opened at $73.97. Arkema shares last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 3,599 shares changing hands.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arkema to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.08). Arkema had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema SA will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $3.4274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. Arkema’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

