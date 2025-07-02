Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 17,424 shares.The stock last traded at $4.83 and had previously closed at $4.85.
Hypermarcas Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.81.
Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter.
Hypermarcas Dividend Announcement
About Hypermarcas
Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.
