Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Safestore Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.76. Safestore shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 934 shares traded.

Safestore Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

