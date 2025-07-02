Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Down 28.2% – Here’s What Happened

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 28.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 362.80 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 364.95 ($5.02). 43,414,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,081% from the average session volume of 1,364,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.50 ($6.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 640 ($8.79) to GBX 660 ($9.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYIT

Bytes Technology Group Stock Down 28.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 471.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £879.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 25.07 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bytes Technology Group plc will post 11.3463262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sam Mudd sold 65,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.87), for a total value of £326,320 ($448,426.55). Also, insider Andrew Holden sold 50,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($7.04), for a total value of £259,399.68 ($356,465.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,476 shares of company stock worth $68,845,968. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.