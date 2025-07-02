Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 329480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Porch Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,115.20. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $336,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,095.33. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,000 shares of company stock worth $4,895,150. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

