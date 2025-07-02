James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.75. 499,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,438,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.86 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

