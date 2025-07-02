ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $21.88. 11,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 220,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.24). As a group, analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

