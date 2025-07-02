Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Down 13.7% – Here’s Why

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,646 ($22.62) and last traded at GBX 1,704.94 ($23.43). 9,599,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 1,289,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($27.14).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,060.45. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,791 ($38.35) per share, with a total value of £1,786.24 ($2,454.64). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

