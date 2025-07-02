American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 469 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Paper by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3,304.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,443 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,522,000 after buying an additional 2,266,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $109,201,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

