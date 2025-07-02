NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

