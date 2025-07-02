American Capital Advisory LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Capital Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VGT opened at $656.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.66 and its 200-day moving average is $595.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $664.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

