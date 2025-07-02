Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is American Capital Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after buying an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 637,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

