CIBRA Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,200 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. H&E Equipment Services accounts for about 0.3% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEES. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after buying an additional 313,880 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,030,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 823,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 638,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 159,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

