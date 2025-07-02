CIBRA Capital Ltd Invests $6.23 Million in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 731,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000. Chimerix comprises about 2.1% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,614,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.55.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

