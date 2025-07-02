McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Takes $838,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,069,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,398,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3393 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

