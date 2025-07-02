McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,015 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 3.4% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163,368 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after buying an additional 2,023,819 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.5%

DLTR opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $108.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.