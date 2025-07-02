Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 0.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,816,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

