Fedenia Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fedenia Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

