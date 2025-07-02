iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Fedenia Advisers LLC

Fedenia Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fedenia Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

