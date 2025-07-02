Detalus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

