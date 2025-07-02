Penobscot Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.