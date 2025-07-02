Radius Recycling, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Radius Recycling has a payout ratio of 468.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $726.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.30 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 191,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 446,891 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

