Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.4% during the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 2.6%

GIS stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

