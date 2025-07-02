Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

