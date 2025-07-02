Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5%

NSC stock opened at $262.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

