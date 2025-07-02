Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 7.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Fortive by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

