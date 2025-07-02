First Bank & Trust Sells 121 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.27. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

